The Muppets Get "Best Of" Figure Series with Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys has announced another Best Of Series figure set. This time The Muppets are front and center as they return once again. The series is split up with 2 waves of figures and will be all 2-packs. For Series 1, fans will be getting: Gonzo with Fozzie, Scooter with Rowlf, and of course Kermit the Fringe and Miss Piggy. Series 2 on the other hand will have Swedish Chef, the hilarious Statler with Waldorf, and the wacky Bunsen with Beaker. Each one will have articulation, accessories, and stand roughly 7". These Muppets are beloved by many and the return of their figures will be an easy purchase for any fans.

The Diamond Select Best Of Series figures is a great way to reproduce some classic The Muppets characters. Each one is packed with detail and fans will be happy to get their hands on them one again. Each The Muppets Best of Series 2-Pack will be priced at $24.99 each. They are expected to release January 2021 and you can find pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. They can be purchased as single 2-packs or you can buy the entire series you prefer. Don't forget to check out the Nightmare Before Christmas Best Of Series as well to get your hands on some classic Halloween characters.

"MUPPETS BEST OF SERIES 1 FIGURE ASSORTMENT: It's time to get things started! Due to high demand, DST is relaunching their Muppets line, making classic characters available once again! Best of Muppets Series 1 features Kermit with Piggy, Gonzo with Fozzie, and Scooter with Rowlf. Each two-pack features accessories and each figure features multiple points of articulation. All are in scale to 7-inch human action figures, with heights ranging from 3 to 5 inches. SRP: $24.99 each."

"MUPPETS BEST OF SERIES 2 FIGURE ASSORTMENT: It's time to light the lights! The Best of the Muppets action figure line continues, making classic characters available once again! Best of Muppets Series 2 features Statler with Waldorf, Bunsen with Beaker, and the Swedish Chef with his kitchen supplies! Each set features accessories and each figure features multiple points of articulation. All are in scale to 7-inch human action figures, with heights ranging from 3 to 5 inches. SRP: $24.99 each."