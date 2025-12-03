Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: columbia, star wars

The Rebellion Lives with Columbia's New Star Wars Endor Collection

Columbia is back with a brand new Star Wars collection as they are taking a trip to Endor this holiday with a impressive new drop

Article Summary Columbia unveils a 20-piece Endor Collection inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Designs feature Rebel Alliance gear, Han Solo's trench, ponchos, and Endor camouflage motifs.

Billie Lourd stars in the campaign, honoring Princess Leia and modeling new Ewok-inspired pieces.

The collection debuts Dec 11 with early access for Columbia Greater Rewards members and in stores.

Columbia Sportswear is back and launching a brand new Star Wars collaboration called The Endor Collection. Designed with Columbia's signature outdoor performance in mind, the line combines technical materials with imaginative details inspired by a galaxy far, far away. The 20-piece assortment pays tribute to the Rebel Alliance's mission on the forest moon of Endor from Return of the Jedi. The pieces reinterpret memorable clothing seen in the film, drawing on the mossy greens, earthy browns, and dense woodland atmosphere associated with Endor. From Han Solo's Endor trench coat and plenty of Endor-issued gear, any Rebel will be ready to take on the Empire with this impressive limited edition collection.

To bring the collection to life, Columbia partnered with actress Billie Lourd, who appears in the campaign among towering California redwoods, accompanied by her children in Columbia's Ewok-inspired fleece. Lourd speaks warmly about honoring her mother, Carrie Fisher, and the enduring legacy of Princess Leia through this project. Each item in the collection includes subtle surprises meant for longtime fans, from coded messages in Aurebesh, added Rebel insignia patches, and even nods to battlefield gear worn by the heroes of the saga. Whether you're leading the fight as a fan, collector, or Rebel, this collection is exactly what you need. Free Endor with the Han Solo–inspired trench, snag up waterproof ponchos, don a tactical vest, travel the galaxy in rugged outdoor pants, or take on a new adventure with Endor Issue boots. The line launches on December 11, 2025 at 10:30 EST with early access for Columbia Greater Rewards members, followed a limited release at Columbia stores.

Columbia Sportswear – Star Wars The Endor Collection

"Columbia Sportswear unveils The Endor™ Collection, its largest special-edition Star Wars™-inspired release to date. This 20-piece lineup blends Columbia's signature performance technologies with detailed designs inspired by the Rebel Alliance's mission to Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. Drawing design inspiration from the forest moon's lush terrain and Columbia's Pacific Northwest roots, the collection reimagines iconic looks from the film, including Han Solo's trench coat, Luke and Leia's camouflage ponchos, and the Rebel troop uniforms.

"Each piece features story-driven elements such as camo prints inspired by the attire worn by the Rebels on Endor, Rebel Alliance insignias, and incorporates key Columbia technology like custom Omni-Heat™ Infinity linings that capture the adventure and spirit of the Battle of Endor. The marketing campaign stars Billie Lourd, known for her role as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and daughter of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars films. Lourd modeled the collection among the California Redwoods, joined by her own children wearing Ewok-inspired fleeces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!