The Silver Surfer Takes Flight with New Marvel Legends Figure

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Silver Surfer figure inspired by the classic 1968 comic series.

Includes Silver Surfer’s surfboard, swappable hands, alternate head, and a miniature comic accessory.

No longer a Walgreens exclusive, the figure is available for $27.99 and ships in January 2026.

Detailed 6-inch scale figure features premium articulation and comic-accurate design for collectors.

The Silver Surfer made a cosmic splash in Fantastic Four #48 (March 1966), where Jack Kirby introduced him unannounced alongside Galactus to serve as his herald. Stan Lee embraced the character's sudden emergence and developed him as a soulful and noble figure who turns against his master to save Earth. He sacrifices his own humanity to save his homeworld from Galactcus, but then goes on to be his herald, traveling the cosmos and looking for what planets are doomed next. His solo series followed in Silver Surfer #1 (1968), exploring his exile on Earth, and the Surfer now returns to Hasbro with a new figure.

Hasbro continues their Marvel Comics Mini Comic Book wave with the return of the Silver Surfer, and not as a Walgreens Exclusive. The Surfer will come with his signature surfboard, swappable hands, and a miniature Silver Surfer #1 comic book. Collector can bring home this metallic hero for the new Marvel Legends price of $27.99, and pre-orders are already live with a January 2026 release.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – Silver Surfer

"In Silver Surfer #1 (1968), the sentinel of the spaceways reflects upon his transformation from Norrin Radd into the Herald of Galactus and his banishment to Earth. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Surfer figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Silver Surfer #1 (1968) and Fantastic Four comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and alternate head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Silver Surfer #1 (1968). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

