Black Manta Claims the Sea with McFarlane's DC Comics Super Powers

Expand your classic DC Comics Super Powers collection as McFarlane Toys unveils some brand new figures for the retro line

Black Manta is one of Aquaman's most formidable foes and is a ruthless and relentless villain in DC Comics. First appearing in Aquaman #35 in 1967, he was created by Bob Haney and Nick Cardy. Black Manta's real name is David Hyde, and his motivations are deeply personal, driven by pure hatred against Aquaman. His hatred comes from the death of his father and his quest for vengeance to take down Atlantis and its King at all costs. He is equipped with advanced technology and a high-tech black suit that enhances his strength and allows him to breathe underwater.

Black Manta has now returned to McFarlane Toys as he joins the DC Comics Super Powers line. This deadly Aquaman enemy is suited up in his signature black suit and will get his own Super Power card back. No accessories are included for this release, but he will pair well with McFarlane Toys Aquaman Super Powers figure. Pre-orders are already live online, including on sites like Amazon, for $9.99 with an August 2024 release.

Black Manta Dons His Black Suit with McFarlane Toys

"Considered one of Aquaman's greatest enemies, Black Manta has a singular hatred for the King of Atlantis. For decades, Manta's true name and motives were shrouded in mystery, hidden behind his menacing oversized helmet. In modern times, however, his true motivations have been revealed. But no matter the era, Black Manta has always inflicted a special kind of pain upon his archenemy, cementing his reputation as one of the most ruthless and driven criminals in DC history."

Product Features:

Classic 4.5″ scale DC SUPER POWERS™ figure with articulation

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS™ line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains

BLACK MANTA is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS™ themed blister card packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC SUPER POWERS™ figures and vehicles

