Masters of the Universe Trap Jaw Gets Timed Exclusive Mondo Figure Mondo is expanding their popular 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figures line with the arrival of the powerful and deadly Trap Jaw

Masters of the Universe fans better get ready as Mondo has unveiled a new 1/6 scale figure is on the way. Just like previous releases, this figure will be a Timed Exclusives, giving MOTU fans only 48 hours to secure there's. After that, they will be vaulted, and fans will have to dive into third-party markets to collect one. Trap Jaw is Mondo's newest Masters of the Universe release, and this figure is no joke. His updated realistic design is terrifying, and he comes with plenty of deadly attachments to take on He-Man. Mondo has even included Kronis swappable parts, to show the man behind the armor, which is an excellent addition. Masters of the Universe Trap Jaw 1/6 Scale Deluxe Timed Edition will be priced at $235 and is set to arrive on March 7th at 1 PM EST right here. If you have snagged up the other 1/6 scale MOTU figures like He-Man, Skeletor, She-Ra, and even Battle Cat, then this figure will be an instant pre-order for fans, so set those reminders to get yours.

Trap Jaw is Out for Blood with New 1/6 Figure from Mondo

"Freshly escaped from Infinita, the psychotic interdimensional cyborg finally cracks our MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 1:6 scale figure line. The Wizard of Weapons joins our other formidable Evil Warriors including Scareglow, Mer-Man and Faker. Complete with 30 points of articulation and an extensive array of accessories, plus a fully swappable Kronis head, Classic head and Kronis arm!"

This figure will be available only as a 48 hour Timed Edition. The pre-order goes live on mondoshop.com on Tuesday (3/7) at 12PM CT.

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Florian Bertmer

Sculpt – Richard Force, Tommy Hodges

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Florian Bertmer

Packaging Design – Gabe Chicoine

Photography – Raúl Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Trap Jaw Figure

Mondo Jaw Head

Kronis Head

Classic Jaw head

Removable shoulder armor and chest harness

Kronis Right Arm

Right Mech Arm

Spiked Mace Weapon

Faux Fur loin cloth

Mech Arm attachments include:

Articulated Claw

Hook

Grapple Hook with string

Crossbow

Fly Swatter

Blaster