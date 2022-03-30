The Suicide Squad Bloodsport Comes to Life with Prime 1 Studio

The Suicide Squad was an incredible film that turned a ragtag group of supervillains into heroes. James Gunn was the perfect choice to push this new direction in the DCEU films, and from it, we've even gotten some fantastic spin-offs from it, like Peacemaker. It has already been said that there is another spin-off HBO Max Series heading our way with another member of The Suicide Squad. The show has to be either Ratcatcher II or Bloodsport, and with a big actor like Idris Elba, I feel like Bloodsport might just be in the cards.

Speaking of Bloodsport, Prime 1 Studio has revealed a brand new The Suicide Squad Premium Masterline Statue featuring the one and only mercenary. This 1/3 scale statue stands a whopping 28 inches tall and will feature both masked and unmasked portraits. The highly detailed statue will include swappable parts for the weapons, armor, and even a mini Starro. The Suicide Squad 1/3 Scale Bloodsport Statue is set to go up for pre-order today here, and no release or price is known, but expect something in the thousands. Besure to add Peacemaker and Harley Quinn companion pieces to your shelves as well to finish off the Prime 1's set.

"No one likes a show-off. (Unless what they're showing off is dope as f***!) F***. That's true." – Bloodsport to Peacemaker. Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are happy to present a sharp addition to the 1:3 Scale Museum Masterline Series: MMTSS-03S BLOODSPORT BONUS VERSION from THE SUICIDE SQUAD! At over 28 inches tall, Robert Dubois is cunning and sleek in this newest release from Prime 1 Studio. In collaboration with Blitzway, Prime 1 Studio is proud to reveal our version of Bloodsport from this year's highly successful film. Bloodsport is shown sporting his incredibly high-tech suit as he expertly wears it in the movie."

"Bloodsport's costume is chock full of intricate detailing in his armor plates, bulletproof undersuit, and the weapons caches he has stored all over his body. The statue comes with different display features: you can switch between his helmeted look, featuring a threatening glossy visor and skeletal teeth, to another look where he shows off his incredible portrait while holding his helmet in his right arm. You can also swap both of his hands to be closed or hold the multi-barrel pistols. He stands on a base excitingly reminiscent of the Jotunheim tower that he and the rest of his team broke into!"

Product Specifications

Statue Size approximately 28 inches tall [H:71.4cm W:34.3cm D:34.3cm]

The Suicide Squad-themed base

Two (2) Swappable Heads

Two (2) Swappable Right Arms

Two (2) pairs of swappable hands (Closed Fist or Multi-Barrel Pistols)

One (1) Mini Starro on Base [BONUS PART]