The Walking Dead Maggie Coming to threezero with New Figure

Threezero has revealed their new 1/6th scale figures from the hit AMC televisions series, The Walking Dead. The collectible company has slowly been dishing out characters from the series covering plenty of the show's season. Their newest one comes to us from the later seasons as the Leader of Hilltop; Maggie Rhees is making her way onto your shelves in 2022. Standing roughly 11" tall, Maggie will feature a beautifully detailed head sculpt featuring uncanny likeness to The Walking Dead actress Lauren Cohan. She will be fully articulated and will come with a cue variety of swappable hands, which are perfect for her own included set of weapons. These weapons will include an assault rifle, pistol with sheath, as well as a knife which will also go perfect for taking down walkers and human threats. At this rate, we are going to need threezero to release some The Walking Dead walkers to help enhance or figure displays. No price has been revealed but The Walking Dead Maggie 1/6th scale figure from threezero will release in Oct 2022 and will be found here when live.

"Maggie has experienced soul-crushing heartbreak. Despite having lost just about everybody she has ever cared for; Maggie has always managed to pick herself back up. But this time is different – the monster who took her husband is still out there. While her thirst for revenge propels her, Maggie finds herself in a position of leadership at the Hilltop. A humble community prepared to follow her into war and help secure a brighter future for themselves and her unborn child. The 1/6 Maggie Rhee collectible figure stands approximately 11.1" (~28.3cm) tall with a fully-articulated body, mixed-medium materials, signature weathered clothing, and highly-detailed sculpt featuring realistic likeness of Maggie Rhee as portrayed by the talented Lauren Cohan in "The Walking Dead" television series."

Features:

11.1" (28.3cm) tall fully-articulated figure

Realistic head sculpt featuring the likeness to the character as portrayed in the series

Clothing:

Shirt

Tank Top

Belt

Jeans

Boots

Weapons:

One Assault Rifle

One Pistol with holster

One Knife with sheath

Exchangeable hands:

One pair of relax hands

One pair for holding firearms

One pair for holding knife

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM, Fabric

Packaging size: ~ (W130 x H360 x D110) mm (1 kg)