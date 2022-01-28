The Witcher Yennefer Has Arrived as Sideshow Reveals New Statue

Witches and monsters arise as Sideshow Collectibles arrives into the realm of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with their newest set of statues. This time, Yennefer is making her pretense known with this highly detailed and magical statue that stands 19.5 inches tall. Channeling her mystical energy, The Witcher fans will see Yennefer displayed with an incredible sculpt as she levitates in the air. Her sculpt and beauty comes to life right out of the game, but sadly no smell of lilac and gooseberries are included. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Yennefer Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $500 and set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders for this beauty are already live, and she can be found located right here with payment plans also offered. Be on the lookout for Wild Hunt companion statues as well, with Geralt and Eredin also coming out to finish the climactic battle with the Wild Hunt.

"Sideshow presents the Yennefer Statue, bringing magic to the world of The Witcher collectibles. Inspired by her appearance in the hit fantasy video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Yennefer Statue measures 19.5" tall and 10.79" wide as the powerful sorceress channels a spell against her foes. Mystical purple energy winds up her arms while she hovers above a stone-like base touched by the impending White Frost, displaying her immense strength in the face of danger."

"The polystone Yennefer Statue is fully sculpted and painted to capture the beautiful details of her dark mage costume, down to the appearance of stitched leather on her waist cincher. She wears a dark blue blouse beneath her brown bodice, black belts, and gray skirts. Her heeled boots are studded and painted to look like cobbled leather, with armored knees and delicate lace details at her thighs. Yenna's shoulders also have sculpted raven feathers, painted to capture the shimmer of dark plumage. Her immense black cloak shadows her beautiful portrait and adds an air of mystery to the impressive mage of Vengerberg as she aids Geralt of Rivia in his travels. Capture the magic of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and bring home the Yennefer Statue today!"