The Wolfman (1941) Replica Cane Arrives from Factory Entertainment

Halloween might be over, but the thrill on Universal Monster is never finished, and Factory Entertainment is here to make sure of that. Coming out of the 1941 classic monster flick, The Wolfman, Larry Talbot's cane is getting an incredible prop replica. Created from vintage photos from the actual prop, this is the most authentic The Wolfman prop to date. The upgraded cane uses a specialty crafted metal handle with an acacia wood shaft that can be used or displayed on its The Wolfman wall display unit. The Universal Monsters The Wolfman Cane Limited Edition Prop Replica from Factory Entertainment is priced at $349.99. Bring home a piece of Universal Monster history with this collectible and collectors can embrace the power of the wolf here.

"Factory Entertainment is delighted to announce a new edition of a replica of one of the most iconic Universal Monsters props – Larry Talbot's Cane from 1941's, The Wolfman. Purchased as a harmless gift, this cane ultimately becomes the instrument of Larry Talbot's destruction. Multiple props were created for the production of 1941's The Wolfman by noted prop-maker Ellis Burman Sr., a functional hero prop and stunt props which were cast in rubber for actor safety. The wolf head design was based on and hand-sculpted over an existing boar head cane, a popular motif on traditional walking canes."

"Today, only a single rubber stunt cane head survives in the personal archive of collector extraordinaire Bob Burns, and the replica previously produced by us in 2013 was based on that piece. However, our team was recently provided with access to never-before-seen vintage reference photography of the hero prop, which allowed us to create a new, highly-detailed 3D model, from which we have recreated the hero prop as it appears when first seen in the Conliffe Antique Shop."

Not only is this edition of the cane more accurate to the hero prop, it now features an upgraded all metal handle construction and a solid acacia wood shaft. Best of all, due to improved manufacturing techniques, we're excited to announce that this piece not only features significant upgrades, but is also available at a lower price!