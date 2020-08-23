Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Thor: The Mighty Avenger (2011)

At the end of Iron Man 2 fans were teased with the arrival of Thor's hammer in New Mexico. This leads to the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 2011 film Thor. Thor was the first character from the MCU to get Funko Pop vinyls. Actually, Thor is the first Marvel Funko in the entire line with Loki right behind him at number two. There were only two Funko's released for the first film with armored versions of Thor and his brother Loki. These two Funko Pops are quite rare as they are some of the oldest pops in line with Thor coming in at roughly $300 and Loki falling not far behind at $200.

The Mighty Avenger and his brother do feature that classic Funko Pop body design, which is definitely sought after by many collectors. On the back of the Pops, Funko is starting to prepare fans for the upcoming 2012 Avengers film. When Funko just started, there were not many waves of characters like there is now, so it's not surprising that they picked the two most significant characters of the film. However, there is plenty of other characters in the movie that still have yet to get Pop appearances. However, shortly after the sequel movie, Thor: The Dark World got its Pop wave, Funko made some non-MCU Marvel Pops. The strange though, is that the Pops features MCU Thor character with their MCU appearance. They are part of the Marvel line but do not share that Thor logo.

Odin, Sif, and Heimdall all managed to get popified even if it was not in the normal MCU line of figures. These could technically go for both films as they share the same appearances. There also were a nice chunk of Loki Pops around the same time but were not specific to the movies too. One of them was a Glow-in-the-Dark Loki with a blue Ice Giant face that would be making reference to the first film. If Funko decides to revisit the film, we have a couple of suggestions for where to start. We did decide to pick characters important to the film like:

The Warriors Three (Fandral, Hogun, and Volstagg)

Jane Foster

Professor Eric Selvig

Darcy

We could also get a new Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, as he did make his first appearance in the movie. I would love another Agent Coulson as well as you can never get enough of that guy. It would have been great also to see plain clothes Thor and a 6" The Destroyer. With the way Funko trends are, a 10" The Destroyer would really be something to see and the Pop pictures fans could get from that figure would be legendary.

There are so many Marvel fans out there now that these would not just sit on shelves. The Marvel Funko game is still very much alive and with constantly new series and molds coming out a look at the past would not be that crazy. I don't expect Funko to go back and revisit the first film, but if they did, our list is an excellent place to start. I do think it would be great to have a Funko revisited the past MCU films as they are widely popular and key moments in cinema that helped us arrive at the biggest cinematic film of all time: Avengers: Endgame. Who knows what Funko has planned for the Marvel series next let's hope there is some thunder and lighting.