Three New Limited Edition Star Wars Busts Announced by Gentle Giant Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed their new monthly assortment of reveals including three new limited edition Star Wars statue

It is time to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed some new statues. Spanning across three different stories, new limited edition bust are on the way from The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Rebels. Up first is the infamous body hunter Cad Bane who is faithfully captured in animated format standing 6" and is packed with detail. We then continue to stay animated with Rebels as Sabine Wren is ready for her close up. This lucky lady comes with swappable heads showing off unmasked and helmeted sculpts, as well as a swappable arms for an armed or harmless display option. Lastly, Koska Reeves from The Mandalorian arrives also with masked and unmasked sculpts featuring some impressive craftsmanship. All three Star Wars statues are limited to only 3,000 pieces are are all up for pre-order right now and here.

The Clone Wars Cad Bane Returns with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"The gunslinger returns! Infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane is back, as an animated-style mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this sculpture depicts Bane tipping his wide-brimmed hat as he contemplates his next target. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this mini-bust comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

Koska Reeves Comes to Life from Star Wars: The Mandalorian

"Another Mandalorian has entered the battle! As seen in The Mandalorian Season 2, Koska Reeves, compatriot of Bo-Katan Kryze, is now the latest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Standing approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, with her gun leveled, Reeves features interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

Relive the Magic of Star Wars: Rebels with Sabine Wren

"The Ghost crew's resident Mandalorian tagger is now the latest animated-style mini-bust from GG Ltd.! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale mini-bust features an interchangeable head and arms, so you can show her helmeted or unhelmeted, with her spray paint or a blaster! Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."