Three New Transformers Deluxe Class Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures has arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

Make some space for some new Transformers figures as Hasbro has unveiled new Deluxe Class figures. Releasing as part of the ongoing Transformers Legacy Evolution line, Autobot Devcon, Junkion Axlegrease, and Beachcomber & Parade Parakeet are on the way. Beachcomber comes from the Transformers Animated Series and converts into his dune buggy in just 11 steps. He will come with a blaster, Paradise Parakeet accessories and will have Evo-Fusion features. Up next is the Autobot Devcon which is featured in his Cybertronian aircraft mode and can be converted in just 13 steps. Lastly, we have the Junkion member Axlegrease who goes all Mad Max with his off-road vehicle mode in 17 steps. This deception comes with a hook, two tailpipes, two engine blasters, and two thruster accessories. All of these Transformers Deluxe Class figures are priced at $24.99, set for an August 2023 release, and are up for pre-order right here.

Transformers Beachcomber, Axlegrease, and Devcon Are Here

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Deluxe Class Beachcomber action figure! Beachcomber is a skilled geologist and naturalist. He finds peace taking in the serenity of nature and enjoys spending time with Earth's animal creatures.Some of these new figures are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and attach the blaster accessory to the figure's front bumper in vehicle mode to prepare for battle!"

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

"Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)"

