Mattel Announces Converting Transformers Hot Wheels Optimus Prime

Step into the transforming world of legendary bots once more as some new Transformers collectibles are here from Mattel?!

The new 1:64 scale die-cast Optimus Prime sports G1 design and includes attachable accessories.

Optimus transformed into a collectible with customizable packaging for robot or car display.

The exclusive release at Mattel Creations is set for pre-order on May 21, 2024, priced at $80.

Autobots Rollout! Hasbro and Mattel have announced a new collaboration as the Transformers are coming to Hot Wheels. A few non-transformers heroes are arriving in the legendary car line with Optimus in his semi-truck mode and even Bumblebee. However, that is not all, as Mattel Creations will be releasing the first-ever converting Hot Wheels Optimus Prime! The brand new 1:64 scale figure will be die-cast and features deco and design just like the original Transformers Optimus Prime release. Everything you love about the Generation 1 line is faithfully recreated here and will include attachable hands along with a blaster. Mattel Creations has even taken this Hot Wheels Optimus a step further with customizable packaging that allows collectors to display him in robot form or car mode. This is a truly next-level collectible for Transformers fans, and the Leader of the Autobots in Hot Wheel form is priced at $80. Optimus will be a Mattel Creations exclusive release, and pre-orders arrive on May 21, 2024.

Hot Wheels Transformers Optimus Prime

"Mattel and Hasbro are joining forces once again to announce a brand-new Hot Wheels® TRANSFORMERS line. This collaboration rooted in action and adventure unites the fan bases of Hot Wheels and TRANSFORMERS with stunning launches for car, Autobot and Decepticon lovers to enjoy."

"To celebrate their iconic team-up and 40 years of the TRANSFORMERS franchise, the legendary brands are kicking off by launching a never-before-seen collector item: Hot Wheels® TRANSFORMERS™ Optimus Prime. The brand-new vehicle authentically recreates a 1:64 scale version of the Autobot leader in metal-on-metal material. This converting collector piece comes with full graphics on top of the red and blue Spectraflame™ paint and Real Riders® custom wheels. Hot Wheels® TRANSFORMERS™ Optimus Prime will be available on 05/21 exclusively at Mattel Creations."

