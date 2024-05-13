Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Batman and Batgirl Take Down the Joker with New LEGO DC Comics Set

Get ready for some more bite size fun as LEGO is back with some new releases including the return to the Batcave with Batman

New kid-friendly fun has arrived in Gotham City as LEGO has debuted its latest DC Comics set. The madness of the Joker has been unleashed once again, and it is up to Batman and Batgirl to take home down. A new Ages 4+ set has been unveiled as kids and adults can enter the Batcave once again in this fun 184-piece set. Three minifigures are included, and collectors will be able to build the Batcave along with some iconic bat-vehicles. This set includes the Batwing aircraft that features folding wings, a themed bat-disc launcher, and a jail room. The Joker will also get his own car that has a Starter Brick feature, and the whole set has simple building instructions. Sets like this are a great way to introduce your kids to the world of LEGO and share your passions in a fun way for both of you. Start building some new Batman adventures with your little one in August 2024, with the set coming in at $34.99.

Enter the LEGO Batcave with Batman, Batgirl and The Joker

"More than just a Batcave playset, this awesome toy also includes 3 minifigures – Batman, Batgirl and The Joker – a Batwing™ aircraft with folding wings, a push-along car, disc launcher, jail room and fun accessories including a glow-in-the-dark spider. Hands-on features include a flip-switch catapult and 'exploding' jail doors. The set comes with a chassis Starter Brick to help kids get building underway."

Batcave™ adventure toy for kids – The Batcave with Batman™, Batgirl™ & The Joker™ is packed with play scenarios to engage and entertain boys and girls aged 4 and up

Super-hero toys and figures – Includes a buildable car, Batwing™ aircraft and LEGO® Batman™, Batgirl™ and The Joker™ minifigures, plus a large chassis Starter Brick to make building quick and fun

Batman™ themed creative toy – The Batcave™ toy's flip-switch catapult, 'exploding' jail doors, disc launcher and authentic accessories make this an endlessly inspiring gift for kids

