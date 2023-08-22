Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons, Honor Among Thieves, Threezero

Threezero Debuts 1/6 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Figure

Threezero is back with yet another 1/6 figure reveal as they announced Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves figures are on the way

It has been quite some time since Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was in theaters, but it looks like new collectibles are on the way. Threezero has just unveiled that the new live-action D&D world is coming to life with some new 1/6 scale figures. Edgin Darvis is kicking off this new line as he is getting a party together to save the realm. Coming in at 12.2 inches, this figure is faithfully captured right off the screen with a fabric outfit and likeness to the one and only Chris Pine. He will feature 32 points of articulation and will come with some themed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves accessories, four pairs of swappable hands, a dagger, and his signature lute with lute bag. Fight the forces of evil with style and the lute with Edgin, who is getting a Q4 2023 release and a $179.99 price tag. Pre-orders will arrive here on August 26, and stay tuned for more D&D party members on the way.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Edgin Darvis

"Based on the tabletop role-playing game of the same title, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fantasy action-adventure film. In a world inhabited by various races and monsters, a bard and his team fight against a vast evil conspiracy that threatens the entire world. threezero is thrilled to announce the launch of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves series. The first to be revealed is the 1/6th scale collectible figure of the main character Edgin."

"The 1/6 Edgin Darvis collectible figure stands approximately 12.2 inches (~31cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with approximately 32 points of articulation and signature weathered fabric clothing. The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt featuring realistic likeness to the character as portrayed by the talented Chris Pine in the movie. Accessories include a dagger, a lute, a lute bag and four sets of interchangeable hands."

FEATURES

Approximately 12.2" (31cm) tall

Fully-articulated original body

Approximately 32 points of articulation

Realistic likeness to talent

CLOTHING

One (1) jacket

One (1) V-neck T-shirt

One (1) pair of pants

One (1) belt

One (1) pair of boots

ACCESSORIES

One (1) dagger

One (1) lute

One (1) lute bag

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair for holding weapon, and one (1) pair for playing lute

Materials

PVC, ABS, POM, Fabric

Packaging Size

(W162 x D112 x H360) mm (1kg)

