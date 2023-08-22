Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons, Honor Among Thieves, Threezero
Threezero Debuts 1/6 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Figure
Threezero is back with yet another 1/6 figure reveal as they announced Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves figures are on the way
It has been quite some time since Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was in theaters, but it looks like new collectibles are on the way. Threezero has just unveiled that the new live-action D&D world is coming to life with some new 1/6 scale figures. Edgin Darvis is kicking off this new line as he is getting a party together to save the realm. Coming in at 12.2 inches, this figure is faithfully captured right off the screen with a fabric outfit and likeness to the one and only Chris Pine. He will feature 32 points of articulation and will come with some themed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves accessories, four pairs of swappable hands, a dagger, and his signature lute with lute bag. Fight the forces of evil with style and the lute with Edgin, who is getting a Q4 2023 release and a $179.99 price tag. Pre-orders will arrive here on August 26, and stay tuned for more D&D party members on the way.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Edgin Darvis
"Based on the tabletop role-playing game of the same title, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a fantasy action-adventure film. In a world inhabited by various races and monsters, a bard and his team fight against a vast evil conspiracy that threatens the entire world. threezero is thrilled to announce the launch of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves series. The first to be revealed is the 1/6th scale collectible figure of the main character Edgin."
"The 1/6 Edgin Darvis collectible figure stands approximately 12.2 inches (~31cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with approximately 32 points of articulation and signature weathered fabric clothing. The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt featuring realistic likeness to the character as portrayed by the talented Chris Pine in the movie. Accessories include a dagger, a lute, a lute bag and four sets of interchangeable hands."
FEATURES
- Approximately 12.2" (31cm) tall
- Fully-articulated original body
- Approximately 32 points of articulation
- Realistic likeness to talent
CLOTHING
- One (1) jacket
- One (1) V-neck T-shirt
- One (1) pair of pants
- One (1) belt
- One (1) pair of boots
ACCESSORIES
- One (1) dagger
- One (1) lute
- One (1) lute bag
- Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair for holding weapon, and one (1) pair for playing lute
Materials
- PVC, ABS, POM, Fabric
Packaging Size
- (W162 x D112 x H360) mm (1kg)
