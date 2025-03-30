Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, Marvel Studios, Threezero

Threezero Debuts Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 22 "Hot Rod" Figure

Coming to life from Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga, Threezero debuts their new DLX Iron Man Mark 22 “Hot Rod” figure

Article Summary Threezero unveils the new DLX Iron Man Mark 22 “Hot Rod” from The Infinity Saga.

Sleek black and red design inspired by classic hot rod aesthetics from Iron Man 3.

Enhanced flight, lightweight armor, and repulsor-based weaponry for combat.

Coming in Q2 2025 for $99.90, the 6.8" figure boasts 48 points of articulation.

Get ready to build up your Hall of Armor Collection from threezero as they step into The Infinity Saga once again. A new DLX Iron Man suit is taking flight with the Mark 22 Hot Toys that is coming from off the screen from Iron Man 3. Designed as a prototype War Machine replacement, the Mark 22 features a sleek black and red color scheme inspired by classic hot rod aesthetics. Capturing Tony Stark's love for fast cars and stylish designs, and while not heavily armed like War Machine, this suit features its own skills.

The Hot Rod features enhanced flight, lightweight armor, repulsor weaponry, and a back cannon to make for speedy yet explosive conclusions. Add to your House Party Protocol with this 6.8" tall figure, which features 48 points of articulation and die-cast elements. Accessories consist of a Back-Mounted Machine Gun, an Arm Cannon, a variety of hands, and an assortment of flying effects. Pre-orders are not yet live, but the Iron Man Mark 22 Hot Rod Armor is set for a Q2 2025 release for $99.90.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Man Mark 22 "Hot Rod"

"threezero and Marvel are excited to introduce the DLX Iron Man Mark 22 "Hot Rod" as the latest addition to the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 22 "Hot Rod" is a part of Tony Stark's House Party Protocol and features metallic red and black accents and flame decals inspired by the classic muscle cars. With arm cannons on each forearm, the DLX Iron Man Mark 22 "Hot Rod" showcases enhanced agility and maneuverability, making it a formidable asset in combat situations, as depicted in the movie."

"DLX Iron Man Mark 22 "Hot Rod" is a fully articulated collectible figure that stands approximately 6.8" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of three zero's renowned DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation, allowing the figure to depict various action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

