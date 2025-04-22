Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Unveils New Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal DLX

Coming to life from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts threezero reveals their new Optimus Primal Beast Wars Universe Edition figure

Optimus Primal is the leader of the Maximals in the Transformers: Beast Wars universe. Unlike the traditional Optimus Prime, who transforms into a truck, Primal transforms into a powerful gorilla. This version of the hero was introduced back in 1996 with the hit animated series Beast Wars. Primal was originally a security captain who was put into a leadership role after he and his team crashed on prehistoric Earth. Optimus Primal did get a reimagined design for the live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film. Threezero is giving collectors the best of both worlds as they debut their newest Transformers DLX figure with the Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Universe Edition). This limited edition figure beautifully crafts his design from the beloved animated series.

Standing 11.2" tall and with 74 points of articulation, Optimus Primal has a red, blue, and black deco with the Maximals logo on his chest. The figure will also feature LED illuminated eyes, a die-cast frame, and the first-ever threezero missile launcher accessory, which can be mounted and shoot toy projectiles. Optimus will also come with three interchangeable faces, two cyber blades, wrist cannons, a metal chain, and much more. This Beast Wars Exclusive figure will be limited to 1,600 pieces available worldwide and is priced at $269.99. Be on the lookout for this beauty in the future at special threezero events or possible online drops.

Transformers DLX Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Universe Edition)

"threezero is proud to announce DLX Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Universe Edition) Exclusive Version based on the design from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie and inspired by the classic Beast Wars: Transformers character!Standing at approximately 11.2″ (28.5 cm) tall, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Primal (Beast Wars Universe Edition) features Optimus Primal's signature red, blue and black color scheme, as well as the "Maximals" insignia on his chest, paying homage to his appearance as seen in the computer animated series!"

"This is the first time threezero has introduced a "missile launcher" in its DLX collectible toy line! The Beast Wars Universe Edition includes a pair of Mega Blasters that can be mounted on his back and adjusted for angle, each can launch missiles to enhance playability. Additionally, he includes a pair of Wrist Cannons featuring a built-in magnetic design, allowing them to be attached to the arms."

