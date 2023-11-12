Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT Ooze Mutates MOTU's Mossman with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles clash with Masters of the Universe in epic crossover.

Mattel's new line celebrates TMNT's 40th anniversary with a Q1 2024 release.

Mossman mutates with ooze, featuring Venus flytrap accessories by Mattel.

He-Man and TMNT team up to battle Krang and Shredder's mutated Eternian army.

Get ready for a new and wild Masters of the Universe adventure as Mattel reveals their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. That is right, the turtles from the sewers of New York City have arrived in Eternia as Shredder tries to conquer this new land. Shredder has seemingly unleashed the power of Ooze across the land, infecting some of the heroes and villains of Eternia. While the fallen here, like Ram Man and He-Man, get new mutated looks, some villains, like Mossman, get new upgrades. The power of the green is ready to consume the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with his wildest form yet from Mattel. Mossman takes his mutations to new levels with Venus flytrap accessories that can go on his chest and head. He will also get some translucent power effect for his hand, making him a deadly enemy for the TMNT and the Masters of the Universe. Pre-orders are not live for the Turtles of Grayskull, but the line is set for a Q1 2024 release, and all things Mattel can be found here.

Mossman Embraces the Ooze with Mattel

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe, and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

