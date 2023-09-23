Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers

Tommy Oliver's Legacy Lives On with the Power Rangers Master Morpher

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like the Power Rangers Master Morpher

Tommy Oliver easily holds a legendary status in the hearts of fans within the Power Rangers franchise. It all started as as the original Green Ranger, starting as a foe of the Power Rangers but later becoming one of their greatest heroes. Tommy's journey continued welding the power of the White Ranger, then the Red Zeo Ranger, and then the Red Turbo Ranger. Dr. Tommy Oliver then returned in Power Rangers: Dino Fury as the badass Black Dino Thunder Ranger. However, Tommy Oliver can wield all of these past forms with the Master Morpher. This is a daily new decile in the Rangers Universe, but it allows him to access the powers of all these Ranger forms and more, solidifying his legacy as the ultimate Power Ranger. Hasbro has announced that the Master Morpher is coming to life as one of the final Lightning collection releases.

This is a very special release as, sadly, it was one of the last projects that the late Jason David Frank did. That is right, JDF actually recorded voice lines for this beauty, allowing fans of all these generations to let his legacy live on. Two new coins are being added with the Red Turbo Power Rangers team and the White Falconzord. The Power Rangers Master Morpher is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and is only $65, which is pretty incredible. Any Ranger fans need this in their collection, and pre-orders are live right here!

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Tommy's Master Morpher

"TOMMY OLIVER MASTER MORPHER – (Ages 18 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $64.99 / Available NOW). Celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers and the legacy of the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger with The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Tommy Oliver Master Morpher. This premium roleplaying collectible replicates the Master Morpher used in Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, allowing Tommy to morph into multiple Ranger forms. The Master Morpher features premium deco and includes a display stand & belt buckle, lights, sounds and original phrases. The collectible includes all-new, completely original lines recorded by Jason David Frank in his last official appearance as Tommy Oliver."

"In addition to the coins seen in "Dimensions in Danger," this version of the Master Morpher includes a never-bever-seen Turbo Red Ranger coin and includes both a White Falconzord coin and White Tigerzord coin. All coins are diecast metal and slot into the morpher to trigger lights, sounds, and phrases. Tommy Oliver is considered by many to be the greatest Power Ranger of all time. From his first appearance in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to his final appearance in the 25th anniversary Power Rangers: Ninja Steel episode, Tommy's contribution to the universe of Power Rangers can never be duplicated."

"In honor of Jason David Frank's legacy and the recent reveal of The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Tommy Oliver Master Morpher, Hasbro has made a donation in his name to The Jed Foundation (JED), an organization that provides support and resources for mental health protection and suicide prevention among young adults and teens. For many of us at Hasbro, Tommy was our childhood hero. The opportunity to work with Jason David Frank was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we will always cherish. The Lightning Collection Tommy Oliver Master Morpher is exclusively available on Hasbro Pulse."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!