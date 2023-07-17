Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: back to the future, DeLorean, kickstarter, TOMY

TOMY Travels Back to the Future with New 1:10 Replica Kickstarter

The legendary and iconic time traveling car from Back to the Future comes to life with a new crowdfunding campaign from TOMY

Put the pedal to the metal as collectors are about to hit 88 mph with a brand new limited edition diecast model. Coming to life right from the hit film Back to the Future, the iconic time-traveling DeLorean has been faithfully recreated by TOMY. Scaling in at 1:10, the DeLorean measures 17 inches wide, weighs 11 pounds and faithfully recaptures the Back to the Future vehicle. TOMY has unveiled that this limited edition die-cast collectible will be offered through their new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. This DeLorean is no joke, with metal parts, interior and exterior lights, and the ability to actually create smoke, helping fans recreate those signature time-traveling elements.

TOMY was sure to incorporate as much functionality into this car as possible with opening doors, free-rolling wheels, and a thoroughly detailed interior. Of course, LED lights are featured throughout, and it even has the ability to hold 7" action figures. TOMY had the original goal of $250,000 to fund the project, but Back to the Future fans have already blown that goal out of the water as they push over $900,000 with almost 2,500 backers. The Back to the Future Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign from TOMY will end on August 10th, and collectors can check out the entire campaign right here.

The Future and the Past Await with TOMY's 1:10 DeLorean

"TOMY announced a limited-edition diecast model of the original Time Machine that captured hearts and minds from the original Back to the Future movie. The Time Machine replica will be available for pre-order starting today and through August 11, 2023. The Model is authentically replicated in 1:10 scale measuring 17.40 x 7.80 x 5.48" with diecast metal parts. The interior and exterior LED lights are functional and movie-accurate, with a detailed interior and smoking rear fins. This is the first Time Machine car to be offered at this scale in diecast."

"The TOMY Prestige Select crowdfunded Time Machine replica transports fans and collectors to a magical moment in cinematic history," said Travis Hoy, Brand Director at TOMY International. "We took great care in the design of this iconic movie car, giving the consumer an eye-popping experience right out of the box. We worked meticulously on the subtle details and devising ways that will delight owners as they discover each little feature like the side opening doors and free rolling wheels." Weighing in at 11 pounds, the Back to the Future Time Machine replica will be manufactured in the summer of 2024 and be delivered to the backers in October."

