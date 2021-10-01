Toss a Coin to The Witcher with New McFarlane Toys Figures

The Witcher is almost close to a second season on Netflix, bringing live-action stories to the popular book and game series. McFarlane Toys already had the license to make The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and it looks like that has been extended to the Netflix series. Three figures are kicking off that line with new sculpts, characters, and even some deadly monsters. The first wave will consist of Henry Cavill's Gerald, the Bard, and the Kikimora in all of this massive and gruesome glory. All three of these figures add a new element of realism compared to the figures design which is hit or miss for the $31.99 -$41.99 price tag. The introduction to The Witcher monster line-up is a nice touch, and I hope it continues giving fans some deadly beast for their Witcher figure to fight. Pre-orders for all these new McFarlane Toys figures are live right here and are set to release in November 2021.

"Based off The Witcher series on Netflix, this 7-inch figure features Geralt in his Season 1 armor. This Witcher Netflix Wave 1 Geralt of Rivia Season 1 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing. Geralt comes with his steel sword, a fabric cloak, and a base. The figure is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging. A Witcher, also known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken. As a child his mother Visenna abandoned Geralt at the Witcher's keep of Kaer Morhen where he trained to become a monster slayer."

"A bard that accompanied Geralt on many of his travels, producing and performing songs of the continent. Jaskier had a nose for adventure but not much of a stomach for it. He joined Geralt on several monster hunts, nearly losing his life to a vicious djinn. At one point, he found inspiration for some of the world's most famous ballads. Toss a coin to your Witcher!"

"The Kikimora is introduced as Geralt's first monster battle in the series. They often lurk in swamps or lakes and attack with their eight legs and pincers."