Toy Fair New York 2022 Officially Cancelled Once Again

Omnicron strikes as The Toy Association has officially announced that the long-awaited return of Toy Fair New York will not happen. The Toy Fair exhibition is a big part of the toy industry as companies will show off some of their upcoming projects to get the word out about their latest collectibles for future sales. However, this will not happen due to the growing concerns of Pandemic safety as well as future business. Multiple companies have already backed out of the event like Mezco Toyz, Hasbro, and Jazwares, along with big retailer buyers like Walmart and Target. To save future business prospects cancelling Toy Fair New York is a smart move, and I am sure there will be plenty of virtual reveals instead.

Everything has changed due to COVID, with one of the biggest things being a rise in digital release for work, movies, conventions, and much more. Of course, there is nothing better than attending in person like Toy Fair New York, but times are tough, and not everyone is willing to risk it. Mezco Toyz, Hasbro, and Funko have done fantastic with their online conventions, and I am sure they will return once again. As crappy as Walmart and Target exclusives are, the Walmart Con and Target Con events are big and loaded with exclusives giving just the right amount of love of collectors. The Toy Fair New York can wait one more year until things start to get better, and be sure to read the official Toy Fair New York cancellation announcement below.

"The Toy Association, producer of Toy Fair New York, the largest toy, play, and youth entertainment marketplace in the Western Hemisphere, has announced the cancellation of Toy Fair New York, originally set to take place, February 19 to 22, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City."

"Key to our efforts these past two weeks has been the balance of some 700 remaining committed toy manufacturers saying they need and want Toy Fair 2022 to build their businesses, weighing that against those departing and seriously on the fence, and needing to provide a sufficient quantity and quality across the retail buying community necessary to deliver a positive experience," said Steve Pasierb, President & CEO of The Toy Association. "As that balance has shifted, we are obligated to make the best decision in everyone's interest no matter how heartbreaking for so many and potentially damaging some business' future prospects. The wide range of other events that occur across New York City during Toy Fair week are now also impacted."

"Toy Fair New York has a 117-year unparalleled track record of success. It remains The Toy Association's responsibility to protect business rights, promote toy companies, advocate for members, and help members sell more product – which includes delivering a worthwhile investment in a quality, essential trade event."

"Certainly, there are legitimate concerns around the pandemic that has guided thinking," added Pasierb. "Many are saying they are very comfortable with being in New York City, at the Javits Center, and at the show given strict health and safety protocols in place, while travel concerns and for some, staff absences due to illness at home, rightfully weigh on their minds."

With about 700 toy manufacturers who remained committed to exhibiting at Toy Fair, "constant, unfounded rumors" on social media and elsewhere defied The Toy Association's best efforts to sustain the show amid global uncertainty surrounding the pandemic."

"Pasierb concluded: "Delivering a best-in-class next Toy Fair for all the varied audiences it serves so well is now our focus. We will be working with all exhibitors on next steps to unwind February 2022 and build a solid base for visitors from across the world to again experience Toy Fair."