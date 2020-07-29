Toy Story Gets 6 Foot Tall Statues with Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is giving some of your favorite Toy Story characters a HUGE makeover. They are making Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Bo Peep life size with some new statues. We are not talking life size as in their toy counterparts either but as human size replicas of these characters. Woody will stand roughly 5.9 feet tall, Buzz comes in at 5 feet, and Bo Peep at 5.5 feet. Each one is highly detailed and shows the character from the most recently Disney Pixar film Toy Story 4. Dedicated Disney and Toy Story fans will not want to miss out on these large and in charge toys.

These Life Size Toy Story statues are no joke either and come with a big price tag. All three are expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are live. Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep will be both priced at $7,400, while Woody gets an $8,000 tag. Toy Story fans can find them all located here and other goodies coming soon from Toy Story.

"The important thing is that we stick together", "and with that, these beautiful moments together become eternal snapshots in time! Toy Story 4, another huge Disney and Pixar hit, took the animation world by storm, bringing our lovable gang of friends together for an adventure that was bigger in scope, and set this time in a carnival. Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, as well a host of characters new and old reunite to discover a world filled with laughter and joy. "

"Thus, characters with such big hearts deserve statues that do them justice. Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand presents 1:1, life-size recreations of the main stars of the classic Toy Story series. The courageous Woody, the adventures Bo Peep and Buzz Lightyear the steadfast spaceman are all meticulously sculpted using the years of experience gained in life-size manufacturing. Every detail of each character is brought to life using professional car-grade paint and sculpting techniques. With an elegant black and matt base, focusing the eye on the character itself the Toy Story Life Size Series is a must for collectors large and small. Find your nearest dealer, and grab all three of these amazing statues today!"