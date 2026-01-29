Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Train with Yoda and LEGO with the New Star Wars SMART Play Set

Your LEGO creations are starting to come to life as even more Star Wars SMART Play sets are on the way lights and sounds compatibility

Article Summary Train with Yoda on Dagobah in the new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training set.

Includes SMART Yoda, SMART Luke Skywalker, and R2-D2, plus two interactive SMART Tags for play.

Set features 440 pieces and is compatible with light and sound SMART Bricks sold separately.

Pre-order now on the LEGO Store and bring classic Star Wars Jedi training scenes to life.

A new SMART Play Star Wars set has been revealed, as Dagobah awaits with Yoda's Hut and the Jedi Training set. LEGO brings the swampy planet Dagobah to life with a new, detailed brick-built model of Yoda's hut and a Jedi training area. Fans can recreate Luke's iconic Jedi lessons with this new set that comes in at only 440 pieces. While this set does not include the main Smart Brick accessory, it will be compatible with it and will include SMART Yoda and SMART Luke Skywalker minifigures, plus a classic R2-D2 droid figure. Two SMART Tags are also included, which will interact with the SMART Play system to create lights and sounds during play.

While the set can work as a fun standalone build, adding a SMART Brick from one of the All-In-One SMART Play sets (sold separately) takes it to new levels. These sets are meant to be combined with the Smart Brick system, so if you plan to go all in on the SMART Brick, this Star Wars set is for you. For fans who need the whole Smart Play Star Wars experience, look no further: pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $69.99, alongside a few other Play Smart sets. May the Force be with you!

LEGO Star Wars – SMART Play: Yoda's Hut and Jedi Training

"Eat. Sleep. Train. Repeat… Journey to the remote swamp planet of Dagobah for Jedi training at Yoda's hut with this LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy (75422). This set features a brick-built model of Yoda's hut, with a removable roof for easy access tothe bed and cooking area inside, and a Force training area where kids can pretend to balance the Force."

"This LEGO SMART Play™ Compatible Set includes SMART Yoda and SMART Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigures and an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, to role-play clas sic Star Wars scenes, plus 2 SMART Tags. Add a SMART Brick from All-In-One Sets 75421, 75423 or 75427 (sold separately) for interactive play with dynamic sounds and lights, including 'balancing the Force', cooking food and even slurps. Set contains 440 pieces."

