Transformers BotBots Are Back as Hasbro Reveals New Exclusive Packs

At long last, Transformer BotBots are back as the world prepares for their arrival on Netflix on March 25. The miniature Transformers figures are what would happen if Energon hit a mall and turned everything in it onto a bot. Each store gets its own theme and Crew with the ability to transform in bot and object form. With the arrival of these crazy bots on-screen, they will also be getting some new collectibles from Hasbro. Four exclusive sets of BotBots are arriving at Amazon with some pretty wild bundles. Series 6 will consist of 75 Transformers BotBots with a new Crew arriving and ready for action. The biggest thing to come out of Series 6 is BotBots vehicle that also transforms and holds multiple bots. They currently are sold in bundles and vary in price and all can be found below with prices and links with a current release date of April 2023.

"When a mall is hit with Energon, everyday objects from the food court, the hardware store, and other locations spring to life and convert into tiny Transformers robots called BotBots. Today, Hasbro and TRANSFORMERS revealed all-new Transformers: BotBots toys timed to the upcoming launch of the new animated Netflix series, TRANSFORMERS: BOTBOTS, premiering March 25. The toys will be available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon.com (see links below) at 1pm ET today."

"The new Netflix series TRANSFORMERS: BOTBOTS takes inspiration from Hasbro's popular Transformers: BotBots toy line, released in late 2018. BotBots are 1-inch collectible characters that can change from an ordinary object into a little robot in just 3-5 easy steps. The newest BotBots toyline, Series 6, includes more than 75 Ruckus Rally characters, including many characters like French Fries, Waffle, Caution Wet Floor Sign and Burger who you will see new in the Netflix series TRANSFORMERS: BOTBOTS. Each character belongs to a squad/team depending on the mall store they were found in!"

