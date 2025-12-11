Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, transformers

Transformers Bumblebee Roll Out with new 1/20 Iron Studio Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including a new 1/10 scale Transformers figure

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/20 scale Transformers Bumblebee statue with classic G1 Volkswagen Beetle design.

Standing 11.8" tall, the collectible captures Bumblebee’s iconic blaster, battle marks, and sleek details.

Bumblebee’s heroic legacy and origins in Marvel comics and the original animated series are spotlighted.

Pre-orders are live for $349.99, with more Autobots like Optimus Prime coming to the Iron Studios line.

Bumblebee is one of the most beloved characters in the Transformers franchise, renowned for his distinctive yellow design and heroic nature. Originally introduced as part of the first wave of Autobots, he debuted in Marvel's The Transformers #1 comic in 1984 and simultaneously appeared in the original Transformers animated series the same year. Designed as a small, agile scout, Bumblebee's role has always centered on reconnaissance and forming bonds with human allies. Iron Studios is now bringing this Autobot to life as the debut of their newest Transformers 1/20 scale statue, coming in at 11.8" tall.

Bumblebee will be featured in his more iconic G1 design, showing off his Volkswagen Beetle elements with a blaster in hand. Iron Studios was sure to capture every plate, gear, and battle mark on this legendary hero, making it a worthy addition to any new and veteran Transformers collector. Pre-orders for the Bumblebee Demi Art Scale 1/120 statue are already live for $349.99, and be on the lookout for more of his Autobot allies to add to his display, like Optimus Prime.

Iron Studios – Bumblebee Transformers 1/20 Scale

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

