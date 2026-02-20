Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Dinobot Snarl Gets New Transformers: The Movie Figure

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Snarl is a Dinobot that appears in The Transformers: The Movie as part of the Autobot reinforcements to help defend Autobot City. He is a member of the Dinobots, who were originally created by Wheeljack in the hit animated series. This Dinobot transforms into a robotic stegosaurus, which brings immense strength to the battlefield. Though not heavily featured in dialogue, he is shown charging into combat alongside Grimlock and the other Dinobots to take down the incoming Decepticon forces.

Snarl is now back with a brand new Studio Series Leader Class figure from Hasbro, inspired by his design from The Transformers: The Movie. Standing at 8" tall, Snarl will be able to convert into his signature stegosaurus mode in just 31 steps. Hasbro has given him a sword accessory that can be equipped in both modes, which is always a nice touch. Pre-orders are already live for The Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Snarl on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99, with a May 2026 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Dinobot Snarl

"Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Studio Series Dinobot Snarl figure. The 8-inch figure converts from robot action figure to dinosaur form in 31 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and an attachable sword accessory, this TRANSFORMERS Dinobot Snarl action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

