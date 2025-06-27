Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers One Starscream Flies in with New Hasbro Figure

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers One Starscream figure inspired by the upcoming animated movie.

This Deluxe Class Starscream transforms into a Cybertronian Tetra Jet in just 30 steps for added playability.

Figure stands 4.5 inches tall, features premium movie-accurate detailing, and comes with a simple blaster.

Pre-orders are available now on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with an official release date set for October 2025.

Transformers One was honestly a true work of art that many viewers did not give a chance. The origin tale of the Autobot–Decepticon schism was nicely captured here, showing the loss of friendship between (soon to be) Optimus Prime and Megatron. Plenty of other future Autobots and Deceptions were featured as well, like Starscream, who emerges as a leader of the Cybertronian High Guard. Voiced by Steve Buscemi, he leads elite warriors who are disillusioned by Sentinel Prime's rule. They wage a guerrilla war from a hidden Quintesson, giving a glimpse at the tactic of what would become the Deceptions.

It now looks like more Transformers One Studios Series figures are on the way from Hasbro, including Starscream. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this Deluxe Class figure will convert into a Cybertronian Tetra Jet in just 30 steps. This figure is nicely detailed, capturing the styles of the animated One film, which is nice. He will only come with a simple blaster, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse at $24.99 with an October 2025 release date.

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers One Starscream

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers One movie from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Starscream action figure! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian Tetra Jet mode in 30 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses."

TRANSFORMERS ONE STARSCREAM: This Studio Series Starscream action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

STUDIO SERIES TOYS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers One movie

