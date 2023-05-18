Transformers Orion Pax and His Humble Origins Arrive from Hasbro It is time for a blast from the past with Hasbro’s newest set of Transformers Legacy Evolution exclusive figure from a time before the war

It is time to return to the Twilight Hour of the Golden Age with Hasbro's latest Transformers release. This Transformers Legacy Evolution takes fans back to some Humble Origins, starting with Senator Shockwave before his fall. We also have the arrival of the simple data clerk from the archives of Cybertron, Orion Pax, in all of his glory. For dedicated fans, Orion Pax later turns into the Leader of teh Autobots as Optimus Prime! This is an incredible Transformers set that is a blast from the past and a history lesson all in one. Return to a time before the war with this set and let history unfold right before your eyes. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Humble Origins is priced at $54.99 and is set as an Amazon Exclusive. Pre-orders are live right here, and it is set to release in August 2023. If you need more Transformers Legacy Evolution releases, then be sure to check out the previously announced Nemesis figure seen here.

Turn Back Time with Transformers Legacy Evolution

"Transformers Legacy Evolution Humble Origins 2-Pack Senator Shockwave & Data Clerk Orion Pax Action Figures – Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Humble Origins 2-Pack! Before the Cybertronian War, Shockwave served as a representative of the Senate while Orion Pax worked as a data clerk in the archives of Cybertron. The Humble Origins 2-Pack comes with a Senator Shockwave action figure and a Data Clerk Orion Pax action figure. Both Transformers action figures convert from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode and come with Energon Axe and blaster accessories."

Includes 2 figures, 2 accessories, and instructions.

HUMBLE ORIGINS 2-PACK: Experience the early origins of Shockwave and Optimus Prime with these two Transformers collectible action figures. This 2-Pack comes with Senator Shockwave and Data Clerk Orion Pax toys for 8 year old boys and girls

CELEBRATING PRE-CYBERTRONIAN WAR HISTORY: This 2-pack depicts Shockwave as a kind-hearted senator and Orion Pax as a data clerk working in the Cybertronian archives

2 EPIC MODES: Senator Shockwave Transformers action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 20 steps. Data Clerk Orion Pax Transformers figure converts from robot to Cybertronian all-terrain vehicle mode in 15 steps

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGING ART: Packaging features a piece of exclusive artwork. Collect all pre-Cybertronian war packs to piece together the full scene (each sold separately, subject to availability)

