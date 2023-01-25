Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure Arrives from Hasbro Hasbro is back with another Studio Series Voyager figure as Cheetor from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes to life

Hasbro is continuing their coverage of the next upcoming live action Transformers film with another Studio Series figure. Coming to life right from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Cheetor has arrived with a brand new design. This 6.5" figure will feature a new deco for Cheetor, and he will transform into his animal form in 24 steps. Hasbro was sure to include movie inspired details and accessories like his combinable spear weapons. As time goes on, Transformers fans can expect more of these Rise of the Beast Studios Series figures to arrive. This Cheetor is nowhere near as cool as the Beast Wars Vintage release, but his new live-action bot mode is sweet. The Transformers Studio Series Voyager 98 Cheetor is priced at $34.99 and set for an April 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live for the figure right here, and be sure to snag up some of the other Rise of the Beast figures also coming soon.

Cheetor Gets His Own Transformers Studios Series Release

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Cheetor action figure! Cheetor and the Maximals team up with the Autobots to protect the Transwarp Key. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps and pose the Cheetor toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: These 6.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

6.5-INCH SCALE CHEETOR: Transformers Studio Series 98 Cheetor action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and cheetah modes in 24 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 2 combinable spear accessories that attach to the Cheetor figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Cheetor figure in the Peruvian Jungle Discovery scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style