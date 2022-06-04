Transformers Skyfire Takes Aim with Hasbro's Newest Masterpiece

Hasbro's Transformers Masterpiece line takes some of your favorite Autobots and Decepticons and releases the best possible collectible for them. The figure features the return of Skyfire, who is ready to explore Earth once again. Skyfire has always been more of a scientist than a fighter, and now Transformers fans get to continue his adventures. Collectors will be able to transform him into robot mode, jet mode, and an intermediate mode showcasing the mid-morphing appearance. Skyfire is quite large and comes in at the biggest Transformers Masterpiece release to date, coming in at 19" tall! Accessories will include two heads, two swappable chest panels, mini Autobots, cannon, and blaster effects. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on owning this classic bot, and he is priced at $268.99. Hasbro's newest Masterpiece MP-57 Cybertron Aviation Defense Skyfire is set to release in February 2023, and pre-orders are live here. Roll out!

"In the Transformer Masterpiece series, Skyfire, who was active in the early Transformers animation, is now available! MP-57 Skyfire is a thorough reproduction of the Skyfire that was active in the anime "The Transformers". In addition to the vehicle mode (Jet aircraft) and robot mode, the intermediate mode that changes from the vehicle mode to the robot mode is also reproduced. Since the series scale of the masterpiece is reproduced, the height of the robot is the highest scale in the series. Also included are the mini Transformers Convoy, Meister and Wheeljack who can board Skyfire in vehicle mode. Recreate your favorite scenes from the show or create your own! Order yours today!"

Product Features

19.29 x 16.14 x 6.29 inches (49cm x 41cm x 16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic Transformers animated series

Transforms from robot to jet

Instructions may or may not include English translation

Box Contents

Skyfire figure

2 Alternate heads Laughing Surprise

2 Replacement chest panels

Cannon

Effect piece

Mini Convoy

Mini Meister

Mini Wheeljack

2 Power base pieces

Stand

Character card

Instruction sheet

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers