Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Studio Series Constructicon Overload Revealed by Hasbro

A new Transformers Studio Series figure is here from Revenge of the Fallen as the Constructicon known as Overload rolls out

Overload was one of the Constructicons that was featured in the Michael Bay film Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. He was a member of the elite group known as the Constructicons, who all covert into iconic constriction vehicles. When they are separate, they are deadly, but when united, they combine to form the mighty Deception known as Devastator. Unlike some of the other Constructicons, Overload has a truly unique design as he is a red six-wheeled articulated dump truck, and he is now returning to Hasbro once again.

Returning once again to the Transformers Studios Series, Overload has been faithfully recreated once again and with some new packaging for his release. Standing 8.5" tall, this Constructicon will have four fully articulated arms and will convert into his dump truck mode in 34 steps. Relive the events of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen for $54.99; pre-orders are already live for this release on Hasbro Pulse with a March 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Constructicon Studio Series figures in the future as well to enhance your Decepticon army.

Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class MTMTE Collection Constructicon Overload 8.5-inch action figure, inspired by Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

"Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure for 2-in-1 play! The figure converts from robot to dump truck mode in 34 steps. Look for more Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES LEADER CLASS: This 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) collectible action figures is highly articulated for posability and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series toy converts between robot and articulated dump truck mode in 34 steps. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure. For kids and adults ages 8 and up

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!