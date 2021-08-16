Transformers: The Movie Perceptor and Sweep Arrive From Hasbro

Transformers fans are in for more treats from the past as Hasbro reveals new Transformers: The Movies figures are on the way. We have already seen Coronation Starscream in all his glory, and we have two more Studio Series figures to reveal. First is Autobot Perceptor, who can transform into his microscope mode in just 20 steps. Standing roughly 4.5" tall, he comes with a backdrop featuring Autobot City as well as a blaster to take on any Deception in his path.

As for Decepticons, we have Transformers Sweep coming who can transform into his hovercraft in just 19 steps. Loaded with a bought blue deco, backdrop, blaster, and blaster effect, this bot is ready to join your collection and take the fight to the Autobot army. The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Voyager Sweep and Deluxe Perceptor are set to release in 2022. Perceptor is priced at $24.99, while Sweep comes in at $33.99, and both can be found alongside Coronation Starscream right here. A lot of these new Transformers: The Movie are selling out left and right, so be sure to secure one while you can.

"This Studio Series 86-11 Deluxe Class Transformers: The Movie-inspired Perceptor figure converts from robot to microscope mode in 20 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Perceptor in the Battle of Autobot City scene. In the Battle of Autobot City scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Perceptor observes a fleet of incoming enemies. His cursory evaluation of Decepticon capability indicates a distinct tactical deficiency—or in other words: the Autobots are outnumbered! Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and imagine recreating this classic movie moment!"

"This Studio Series 86-10 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Decepticon Sweep figure converts from robot to Cybertronian hovercraft modes in 19 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Decepticon Sweep in the Heralds of Unicron scene. In the Heralds of Unicron scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Unicron reformats fallen Decepticons into the Sweeps, deadly hunters created to track down the Matrix of Leadership. Pose the figure out with the included blaster and blaster effect accessories and imagine re-creating this classic movie moment!"

