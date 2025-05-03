Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Stormtrooper 3-Pack Revealed

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectible including a new Stormtrooper 3-pack

Set includes Sandtrooper, Snowtrooper, and Scout Trooper, each from the Original Trilogy films.

Each trooper features unique weapons and collector-grade details, capturing iconic Star Wars moments.

Stormtrooper 3-Pack priced at $49.99, releasing exclusively on Hasbro Pulse on May the 4th.

The Stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire are among the most iconic soldiers in cinematic history. First seen in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), Stormtroopers symbolize the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy with uniformed, faceless enforcers of tyranny. Evolved from the Republic's Clone Troopers, early Stormtroopers were a mix of clone remnants and conscripted humans. Over time, Stormtroopers consisted of recruited human soldiers who were purely dedicated to the cause, and blinded by The Emperor. Just like our own military, there are unique groups of soldiers placed throughout the galaxy, and Hasbro has united some of them.

A new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3-Pack is on the way as the Stormtroopers of the Empire are here to take down Rebel Scum! This set consists of the Sandtrooper, the Snowtrooper, and the Scout Trooper, all of which are seen in the Original Trilogy. Take down the Rebellion, which is now planted like Hoth, take on the heat on Tatooine, or recon the Forest Moon of Endor in style. Each trooper gets their own weapons, and they are all featured in one Vintage Collection card back. The Stormtroopers of the Empire 3-Pack is priced at $49.99, it is set to release on May the 4th, and is only available on Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Stormtroopers of the Empire

"Stormtroopers specialize in operations across the galaxy, from desert worlds to arctic conditions. Scout troopers patrol for the Empire with speeder bikes. Based on stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire from throughout STAR WARS entertainment, these 3.75-inch-scale action figure 3-pack make great additions to any fan's collection. The Snowtrooper Commander includes a blaster and pistol; the Sandtrooper includes three blasters and a jetpack; and the Scout Trooper includes a blaster pistol. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars: The Vintage Collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

