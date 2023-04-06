Transformers War for Cybertron Bumblebee Enters the Fight from Hasbro New Transformers figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on in the digital world

Hasbro has extended their Transformers Studio Series figure line from just the live-action movies. We are now entering into the world of video games with the new Studios Series figures on the way from Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron. These figures feature their Cybertronian vehicle modes, and so far, we have seen Optimus Prime and Barricade entering the battle. It also looks like Bumblebee is back and joining the fight with a brand-new release. He will transform into his signature Cybertronian car mode in just 22 steps, and he will come with a swappable arm blaster and sword. This sleek and simple Bumblebee figure captures his video game appearance quite nicely and will be a fun figure for any Bee fan. The Transformers Studio Series Deluxe 01 Gamer Edition Bumblebee is priced at $24.99, is up for pre-order here, and is set for a July 2023 release.

Bumblebee Prepares for War with Hasbro Studio Series

"Bring your favorite action-packed moments from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Gamer Edition Bumblebee action figure! Bumblebee teams up with the Autobots to protect Iacon from the Decepticon assault. Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature video game-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 22 steps and pose the Bumblebee toy in the included Defend Iacon removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes figure, 3 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

