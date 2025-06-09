Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers War for Cybertron Optimus Prime Debuts from Hasbro

There is more than meets the eye, as a new selection of Transformers collectibles are ready for action and coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime based on War for Cybertron video game

Figure stands 6.5” tall, transforms in 22 steps, and features detailed battle-worn Cybertronian design

Includes iconic accessories: Ion blaster, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership for epic display options

Pre-orders open at $34.99 with an expected release in October 2025 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers

Return to the war-torn planet of Cybertron as Hasbro is taking collectors back with a brand new Studios Series figure. Optimus Prime's portrayal in the hit video game War for Cybertron is a bold reimagining of the legendary Autobot leader. Instead of the hero picking up the pieces and protecting Earth, he is placed in the darkest hours of Cybertron's civil war. Optimus is now burdened with impossible choices and a crumbling home world, and is now coming to life once again from Hasbro.

The new Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime stands 6.5" tall, features his design from the video game, and converts into his Cybertronian truck mode in 22 steps. He will come with signature weapons like an Ion blaster, an Energon axe, and the Matrix of Leadership. The Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron Optimus Prime is priced at $34.99 and is set for an October 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers alongside the arrival of the War for Cybertron Megatron!

Transformers Studio Series War for Cybertron Optimus Prime

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game with the Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime toy! Part of the MTMTE Collection, the 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to Cybertronian truck mode in 22 steps. With game-inspired details including battle-worn deco, intricate poseability, and ion blaster, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership attachable accessories, this Optimus Prime action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

WAR FOR CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME: This Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime figure features deco and details inspired by the gritty setting of the video game—complete with scuffs, scrapes, and battle scars

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CYBERTRONIAN TRUCK MODE IN 22 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 22 steps

