Transformers Wreck N' Rule Autobot Springer Revealed from Hasbro

Hasbro continues their Transformers Wreckers collection with yet another Generations Legacy Wreck 'N Rule set. Unlike previous sets, this is a solo release as Autobot Springer with double transforming modes. Springer will convert into a helicopter in 29 steps as well as a off-load vehicle in just 25 steps. Both Transformers vehicle modes have weapons with helicopter blade swords and blasters to help take on any Deception threat. Hasbro has revealed that each Wreck 'N Rule Collection will be an Amazon Exclusive and will include a piece of the Wreckers hammer. Three more Transformers Wreck N' Rule sets are set to be revealed and it looks like they are all solo Autobots. Wreckers fans will be able to find the Transformers Generations Legacy Wreck 'N Rule Collection Autobot Springer for $33.99. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon here, and he is set to release along with the other Wreck N' Rule sets in November 2022.

"When a mission seems like a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team of hardcore warriors is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done. Springer is the heroic adventurer of the team. You can always count on Springer to leap bravely into battle and save the day, armed with a witty quip. His power and courage make him a formidable opponent."

"Autobot Springer Triple Changer figure converts to helicopter mode in 29 steps and off-road vehicle mode in 25 steps. The Wreck 'N Rule Collection includes 5 exciting packs, featuring some of the most celebrated Wreckers throughout the Transformers multiverse! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.)"

Includes 2 blaster accessories.

Separate helicopter blades to reveal 2 sword accessories.

Packaging features a piece of exclusive artwork.

Collect this pack along with the other 4 Wreck N' Rule Collection packs to complete artwork and reveal a battle scene to display

