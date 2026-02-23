Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: batgirl, dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

New Batgirl (Stephanie Brown) Variant Statue Arrives from Sideshow

Stephanie Brown takes up the mantle of Batgirl as Sideshow debuts their newest DC Comics statue as a new Variant Edition release

Stephanie Brown is a DC Comics character best known for her roles as Spoiler, Robin, and, more importantly, Batgirl. She first appeared in Detective Comics #647 back in 1992, and was created by writer Chuck Dixon and artist Tom Lyle. Stephanie is the daughter of the minor Gotham villain Cluemaster, but stepping out of her father's criminal past, she would become close to Tim Drake, aka Robin, with whom she shared a long-running relationship. In 2004, Stephanie briefly took on the mantle of Robin, becoming the first female Robin in the main continuity, and later became Batgirl in 2009 after Cassandra Cain stepped away from the role.

Sideshow Collectibles is now putting Stephanie Brown (Batgirl) front and center with a new DC Comics Premium Format statue. Coming in at 21.5" tall, Sideshow has modified their Barbara Gordon statue to Stephanie Brown with updated detail and colors. Her signature purple batsuit is nicely captured with a torn cape, battle-damaged deco, and bandages as she takes down Clayface. The Batgirl (Stephanie Brown Variant) is currently available for purchase on Sideshow Collectibles right now.

Sideshow Collectibles – Batgirl (Stephanie Brown Variant)

"Spoiler alert! In Gotham City, evil wears many faces … Luckily, our blonde Batgirl sees right through the deception. Stephanie Brown stands triumphant after effectively neutralizing Clayface using electrified Batarangs. Blue energy sparks through the villain as he tries to shapeshift his way out of the situation, causing hidden portraits of Batman™ Nightwing™, and Commissioner Gordon to emerge from the muck. Light-up features in Clayface's eyes, mouth, and Batarang wounds bring this battle to life with an added display option."

"The polystone Batgirl (Stephanie Brown Variant) Premium Format™ Figure measures 21.5" tall x 15" wide x 14" deep. Inspired by the characters' comic book appearances, this collectible is fully sculpted to capture everything from her costume details down to the varied textures of Clayface's body."

