Tribal Marvel Studios Black Panther Mask Replica Revealed by Disney

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not that far away now, and this film has plenty of weight on its shoulders. Not only are we getting new characters like Namor and Riri Williams, but we are saying goodbye to King T'Challa himself. It is crazy to know Chadwick Boseman is not in the film, and a new Black Panther will probably be named in the film. Shuri is most likely the next step for the iconic Avenger, but T'Challa brought something special to the table. Thankfully, this year we are getting a whole assortment of Legacy collectibles for the first Black Panther film. It does look like shopDisney is joining in on the tribute as they revealed their new World of Wakanda Collection. One of these new items is a replica mask capturing the tribal mask used in the waterfall trials.

This molded mask simulates leather staying true to its Marvel Studios on-screen design. It is unclear if it can be worn, but it will come with a display stand and feature a sawtooth hanging bracket on the back. This is one unique replica that has not really been featured before and will really stand out in any Panther collection. The Black Panther: World of Wakanda Replica Tribal Mask is priced at $150 and can be purchased right here and now. Be sure to stay tuned for more World of Wakanda collectibles to really enhance your collection.

"Black Panther Collectible Mask – Black Panther: World of Wakanda. Marvel fans fans will covet this collectible Black Panther mask. The finely detailed replica appears as though made from stitched together leather, and features four sharp teeth. The mask comes with both a sawtooth hanger for presenting on the wall, or a stand with a decorative wicker-style base."

Magic in the details

Molded simulated leather Black Panther mask

Includes sawtooth hanger

Includes presentation stand with simulated wicker base

Part of the Black Panther: World of Wakanda Collection

The bare necessities

59% resin / 39% stone powder (calcium carboante) 1% metal hook / 1% iron

13 1/6" H x 8 1/2" W x 8 1/2" D (includes stand)

Imported