Tweeterhead Reveals Gorgeous Elvira Mistress of the Dark 1:4 Maquette

Tweeterhead is bringing Elvira Mistress of the Dark to life with a new selection of 1:4 maquette statues in a variety of dresses

Faithfully captures Cassandra Peterson's iconic look with detailed sculpting and signature accessories.

Available in black, red glitter, or black glitter gowns, each stands 19 inches tall with exquisite features.

Pre-orders are live for $560-$590, with an expected release date of March 2027 for collectors and fans.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is a horror icon that is known for her campy charm, gothic glam, and love for the macabre. Portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, Elvira first rose to fame in the 1980s as the host of Elvira's Movie Macabre, where she introduced and poked fun at B-grade horror films. Her blend of spooky aesthetic and comedic timing made her stand out in horror culture, turning her into a beloved Halloween staple. Elvira has a very iconic outfit as she wears a towering black beehive hair style, skin-tight black dress, and plenty of skin to show.

The Misstress of the Dark is now coming to life from Tweeterhead with not one but three different Quarter Scale Maquette releases. Standing at 19" tall, lovers of the macabre will be able to pick between her standard black, red glitter, or black glitter dresses. Some remarkable detail was put into this statue, capturing the beauty of Elvira with all the right features, including her signature beldt dagger. Seduce you horror collection with Tweeterhead's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark that is priced at $560 and $590 with pre-orders already going live with a March 2027 release.

Elvira Mistress of the Dark 1:4 Maquette – Tweeterhead

"Standing at an impressive 19 inches tall, this maquette is a true work of art. Every curve, every contour, every nuance of Cassandra Peterson's likeness has been painstakingly sculpted, and then approved by the real deal herself, resulting in a stunningly accurate representation that captures the essence of all that is Elvira."

"The attention to detail doesn't stop there. Elvira's legendary black dress, a symbol of her bewitching charm, has been faithfully recreated with meticulous precision. Her belt dagger and earrings, the subtle yet essential elements of her ensemble, have not been overlooked. These elements, combined with her signature beehive hairdo, dramatic makeup, and stunning silhouette, all come together to create a maquette that truly stands out."

