Ahoska Tano's Lightsaber Enters Hasbro Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Mando Mania is here and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a brand new Lightsaber Forge from Hasbro

Hasbro is continuing to expand its Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge collection with a brand new addition. Ahsoka Tano has arrived at the forge featuring her signature white lightsaber, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels as well as Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. The Lightsaber Forge is a kid-focused line that allows them to assemble, build, and create their very own lightsaber. All the lightsabers that have been released in this line can connect to each other, allowing padawans, knights, and masters the ability to combine parts from your favorite heroes or villains from across the galaxy. Four pieces are included with Ahsoka Tano's, and it will light up white, just like on the screen. Her signature blade comes in at $27.99; it is set to arrive in Summer 2023, and while pre-orders are not live, the Lightsaber Forge line can be found here.

Enter the Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge with a New Saber

"STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Summer 2023). Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+."

"Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable white blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available this Summer."