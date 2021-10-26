Two New Demon Slayer Nendoroid Dolls Arrive at Good Smile

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to be a masterpiece, and it is easy to figure that out after the worldwide success of the Mutagen Train movie. Good Smile Company has been a proud fan of the hit anime series, and they have shown that through their nice set of collectibles. One of their newest releases is two new Nendoroid Dolls featuring Inosuke and Zenitsu who will now join Tanjir and Nezuko to finish the set. These Demon Slayer dolls feature the same heads as Good Smile's Nendoroid figures but have a brand new alternate doll body that shows off even more highly articulation and can even be dressed-up. The size of both Zenitsu and Inosuke stays the same size and will include all the same accessories to capture them in action. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectors will be able to find both of them up for pre-order here with a September 2022 release. Get them while you can as pre-order will only stay open until November 25, 2021.

"From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid Doll of Zenitsu Agatsuma! Nendoroid Dolls feature the same Nendoroid heads, but an alternate doll-like body that is highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits while still remaining a palm-sized action figure! Be sure to add him to your collection!Skin tone of this Nendoroid Doll is a special color to match that of the original character."

Figure (with Barefoot Parts)

Nichirin Blade (Drawn/Sheathed)

Haori Coat

Corps Uniform (Top/Bottom)

Zori Sandals (with Magnets in Soles)

Interchangeable Hand Parts (Closed Hands (Right/Left), Sword Holding Hand (Right), Scabbard Holding Hand (Left))

Magnetic Base (for Magnetic Soled Shoes)

Articulated Stand

"From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid Doll of Inosuke Hashibira! Nendoroid Dolls feature the same Nendoroid heads, but an alternate doll-like body that is highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits while still remaining a palm-sized action figure! Be sure to add him to your collection! Skin tone of this Nendoroid Doll is a special color to match that of the original character."

Figure (with Barefoot Parts. archetype: Man Body)

Interchangeable Head Part

Nichirin Blades (Left/Right)

Corps Uniform (Bottom)

Zori Sandals (with Magnets in Soles)

Interchangeable Hand Parts (Closed Hands (Right/Left), Sword Holding Hands (Right/Left))

Magnetic Base (for Magnetic Soled Shoes)

Articulated Stand