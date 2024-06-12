Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Two Star Wars: The Acolyte Holocomm Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from the new series The Acolyte

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars: The Acolyte Holocomm figures, Mae and Osha Aniseya.

Figures feature translucent design, light-up pucks, and are 6” in scale.

Osha Aniseya is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, dropping at $27.99 on 6/12 at 1 PM EST.

Mae (Assassin) will release as a Walmart exclusive during July Collector Con.

Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars Holocomm figures, and now the world of The Acolyte is joining the collection. The Star Wars Holocomm collection puts fans right into the world of Star Wars, giving them new figures as if they were bounties or transmissions, as seen in the world. Each figure features a full translucent blue figure along with a puck that has light-up capabilities. When the puck lights up, so does your figure, giving it new life for your growing Star Wars collection. Now, newcomers from the recent The Acolyte figure are getting the same treatment as Mae (Assassin), and Osha Aniseya is getting their very own Holocomm figures. Just like their previous The Black Series release, these 6" figures come with the same accessories but will get new packaging. The Osha Aniseya Holocomm figure will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive that is priced at $27.99 and drops today (6/12) at 1 PM EST. Mae, on the other hand, will an Walmart exclusive for Walmart's July Collector Con for $27.99 and will be released on July 25 at 10 AM EST

The Black Series Osha Aniseya (Holocomm)

"Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, two droid accessories, a backpack, and a blaster! Available for pre-order 6/12 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and at Shop Disney at a later date."

The Acolyte Mae (Assassin) Holocomm Version

"Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, knife accessories, and a removable face wrapAvailable for pre-order order 7/25 at 10am EST on Walmart.com as part of Walmart July Collector Con."

