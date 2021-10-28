Universal Monsters Come to Life With The Noble Collection's Bendyfigs

Universal Monsters have been all over lately with a bunch of new collectibles from Jada Toys, Funko, and even NECA. It is time to restart the Dark Universe once again, and that means it's time to start building up your collection. Universal Monsters captures some iconic films that built the footsteps of what horror is now with Creature from the Black Lagoon, Wolfman, Frankenstein, The Mummy, Bride of Frankenstein, and even Dracula. Each of these monsters has played a pivotal role in the future of monster movies, and it is important to remember their role. The Nobel Collection sent us over some of their Universal Monsters Bendyfigs to check out and they the are a perfect collectible for your monster movie collection.

This special line of figures from The Nobel Collection gives fans a highly detailed sculpt with bendable features for fans to pose and display. Most of the Universal Monsters are just the bendable rubber, but Dracula and the Bride of Frankenstein do have some fabric elements. Standing approximately 7 inches tall, each figure comes in a widowed package and includes a movie film reel styled base. As a dedicated Universal Monsters collector, these figures are packed with detail, and I could not ruin the amazing art The Nobel Collection put on their packages. Each monster has similarities to its on-screen counterpart, but The Nobel Collectible does incorporate its own flair on these figures, which is a nice idea. This makes them stand out compared to other Bendyfigs and collectibles out there and a perfect companion piece to show off your Universal Monsters movie posters.

I was quite surprised by these Bendyfigs from The Nobel Collection, but after is all said and done they are fantastic. These are not action figures like NECA, but they are a nice collectible that captures each monster with fun detail. They are perfect for displaying on their own, in a group, or out of the packaging and will easily be a highlighted piece in any collection. The Bride of Frankenstein is my personal favorite, and now I just need a movie poster to go with her. In the meantime, Universal Monsters fans can purchase their own Bendyfigs right here for $19.50 each.