Ultimate Spider-Man Marvel Legends 5-Pack Goes Live on Amazon

Spider-Man fans rejoice! Last week's new Ultimate Spider-Man multi-pack figure is set and is finally up for pre-order. Hasbro did a real deep dive this time around as they pulled some of the wild and chaotic villains from Spidey's massive rogue's gallery. This set will come with four villains who will include everyone's favorite robotic mob boss, Silvermane, animalistic villains like the Human Fly, and Razorback. Molten Man is also making a debut, adding a little deadlier threat to this new sinister team in town. Spider-Man will be featured as in his Ultimate Comics form and will get a symbiote costume, making this a must have set for any Spider-Man and Venom fan out there. The packaging features Marvel Comics artwork, and this 5-pack comes in at a whopping $128. Check out the set below, and be sure to reserve one of you right here with a Q1 2023 release.

"Over the years Spider-Man has clashed with a vast rogues' gallery, consisting of villains both menacing and bizarre, including Silvermane, Molten Man, Marvel's Human Fly, and Marvel's Razorback! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections."

MARVEL SPIDER-MAN MULTIPACK: This action figure multipack features Spider-Man, Silvermane, Marvel's Human Fly, Molten Man, and Marvel's Razorback 6-inch-scale toys

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: The 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure 5-pack features sculpting and deco inspired by the Marvel comics

PREMIUM ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Spider-Man multipack figures feature extensive articulation for comics-inspired posing in play or display

COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure pack includes 14 premium accessories for web-slinging action and adventure

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for more Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figures inspired by the comics (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)