Good Omens Aziraphale and Crowley Pop Vinyls Revealed from Funko

Funko has announced that the hit Amazon Prime Video series Good Omens is getting pop-ified. All episodes were released in May 2019, and the series follows an angel and a demon on their misadventures on Earth. The angel Aziraphale is played by Michael Sheen, and the demon Crowley is played by David Tennant. These two have grown a custom to their life on Earth as representatives of heaven and hell. They are tasked to stop the upcoming Armageddon and find the antichrist who has seemingly been misplaced. Good Omens fans can now have misadventures of their own as Funko has announced a special wave of Pops dedicated to this Amazon Prime Video series. There will be three Pops being released; two of them will have a Chase variant, while the other is a specialty series 2-pack release. Starting things off first is the single release of Aziraphale and Crowley. Both will have a Chase, which will swap the item that is placed in their hands. Both are very well detailed and showcase the portrayals of the characters from Good Omens quite nicely. These Chase variants are slightly lazy, but if you are a dedicated fan of the show, then they will be must-have Pops for your Funko collection.

There will also be an exclusive specialty series figure that will feature a two-pack with both Aziraphale and Crowley. These designs are pretty great as they will have their angel and demon wings on their back. They will also have two different items in their hands compared to their solo releases. With this being a specialty series, the best place to get them is reserving yours at your local comic shop. Fans can also find that pre-orders for them already online, and fans can find the solo releases located here and specialty series here. Fans can get a special bundle with both commons and their Chases here. Good Omens is an excellent show, and Funko did a great job capturing their personality in these designs. With shipments from Funko running low, make sure you get your pre-orders in so you can secure your Good Omens Pops in your collection.