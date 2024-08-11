Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars

Disney Debuts Star Wars Blade of Ochi of Bestoon Replica for D23

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a new Star Wars artifact replica

The Blade of Ochi of Bestoon is a mysterious and significant artifact within the more recent Star Wars lore. Ochi of Bestoon was a Sith assassin who was known for his ruthless efficiency and loyalty to Emperor Palpatine. He wielded the blade, a menacing dagger that was inscribed with Sith runes. This dagger made its first appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and served as a major key to the story. The dagger was used by Ochi in his mission to hunt down Jedi and those who opposed the Sith, including the murder of Rey's parents. This weapon held a map leading to the location of Exegol, the hidden Sith stronghold. Ochi of Bestoon is currently in the ongoing Marvel Comics Darth Vader series, showing his sinister adventures with the dark lord.

Now, collectors can bring this The Rise of Skywalker artifact home and find Exegol for themselves with Disney's newest D23 exclusive. It's only 3000 pieces; this fully sculpted set's dagger features screen-accurate details and will have an illuminated rune feature. There will be a display stand, and it will also have a retractable finder, just like in the film. The blade will measure 13 inches long and will be a necessary collectible for any sequel trilogy Star Wars fan. The D23 exclusive Blade of Ochi of Bestoon Star Wars replica will be priced at $79.99, and it is said to go live for pre-order on shopDisney on August 12 at 11 AM EST.

Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Star Wars – Galactic Archive Series

"Etched in forbidden Sith text, the Blade of Ochi of Bestoon holds the darkest of secrets and carries a legacy of evil that still resonates in the Force. The infamous dagger is named for the notorious assasin and Sith relic hunter, Ochi of Bestoon, and holds the key to unlocking mysteries of the past. This screen-accurate dagger is equipped with a retractable finder and is etched with Sith runes that light up with the touch of a button. Just as Rey Skywalker discovered when she found the sought-after Sith relic, it holds tremendous power that only the worthy can truly comprehend."

Disney Store Exclusive

Limited Edition of 3,000

Fully sculpted simulated Sith dagger

Screen-accurate premium details

Etched with Sith runes

Wrapped handle

Retractable finder

Touch handle to illuminate runes

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series

