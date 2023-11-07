Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: harry potter, RSVLTS

Unlock the Magic with RSVLTS New Harry Potter Button-Down Collection

It is time to manage some mischief as RSVLTS is back with their latest Fall button-down collection with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Four KUNUFLEX button-downs with magical designs are featured along with a Reversible Bomber Jacket.

Some designs include the Marauder's Map, Potions Class and some Defense Against the Dark Arts.

The entire collection is live right now on the RSVLTS site and on their app.

Attention, witches, wizards, and Muggles, RSVLTS is back with another enchanting arrival as their newest Harry Potter Button-Down Collection is here. Dive into the wizarding world once again with these captivating designs, featuring a mischievous map, a return to Potions Class, and plenty of Dark Magic. Crafted with RSVLTS's signature KUNUFLEX material, known for its softness, stretchiness, and resilience, these button-downs will cast a spell on your wardrobe. To make things even better, RSVLTS has conjured up a special Harry Potter reversible bomber jacket featuring the Deathly Hallows. This magical collection will consist of:

Mischief Managed

Declare your mastery of mischief as RSVLTS brings the Marauder's Map to life with their newest Harry Potter design. This button-down pays homage to the magical map that reveals the secrets and hidden passages within Hogwarts. Discover those secrets for yourself and take your mischief to new levels.

Morsmordre

Embrace the Dark Mark with a sleek black button-down featuring the ominous Dark Mark, a symbol of the Death Eaters. Not only that but some of the iconic Death Eater masks are plastered all over this Kunuflex button-down. This is one shirt that Dark Wizrads will easily show their loyalty to the Dark Lord and with pride.

Advanced Potion Making

Channel your inner Potions Master with this intricate button-down that showcases some of the magic potions found in the Wizarding World. From growing bones and transformations to Scale of Dragon and Mandrake Roots, this button-down has all the recipes to succeed. Get on Professor Slughorn's good side and snag up this beauty today!

Dark Times Lie Ahead

A foreboding yet sinister design that encapsulates the uncertainty of dark times. A montage of Dark Arts elements are all over this black and white button-down from a Bogart and Death Eater practice into infamous headlines from the paper. This Harry Potter button-down is a subtle nod to the challenges that the wizarding world faces.

Deathly Hallows (Reversible Bomber Jacket)

Unleash the power of the Deathly Hallows with this versatile, elegant, and sweet reversible bomber jacket. One side features the iconic symbol, which features the quote from Xenophiius Lovegood explaining the Deathly Hallows. The reverse is an elegant, minimalist design, with the symbols on the arms and with Death himself looking for the three ancient artifacts.

The magic of Harry Potter is amplified throughout this entire collection, and fans will not have to travel to Diagon Allye to get them. Each will be button-down and will be available in RSVLTS classic (unisex) style and a range of sizes, along with youth & women's styles/sizes so every witch and wizard can bring them home. Fans can unlock the magic and step into the wizarding world with Harry Potter and RSVLTS today right now here and on the RSVLTS App. From secrets of the Maurader's Map and Potions Class tips to the power of the Deathly Hallows, look no further for all your magical means.

