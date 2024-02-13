Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands – Play Fetch with 101 Dalmatians

It is time to discover and step right Into the Inklands with Ravensburger as we take a closer look at new Disney Lorcana cards

Article Summary Explore the new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands set with 101 Dalmatians.

Add up to 99 Dalmatian Puppy cards to your deck with five unique variants.

Collect cards featuring notable pups like Patch, Lucky, and Rolly.

Available at Local Card Shops on Feb 23 and retailers on March 8.

Prepare to embark on a puppy-filled adventure with the latest addition to the hit trading card game Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands. Puppy mayhem has been unleashed in this set with Disney's 101 Dalmatians, and quite a few are found right in the Amber/Emerald Starter Deck. Pongo leads the charge in that Starter Deck, and we wanted to take the time to take a closer look at this iconic Disney film and some of the new puppy fun that fans can bring to the table. These charming cards bring the lovable world of Disney's 101 Dalmatians to life like never before, with five different variants being offered for Dalmation Puppy – Tail Wagger and some famous named pups.

Released in 1961, the story revolves around Roger and Anita, two owners of Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita. The two fall in love, and so do the dogs, creating an adorable litter of Dalmation puppies, but it draws the attention of Anita's boss, the villainous Cruella de Vil. This evil designer is fascinated with Dalmatians and wants to make a truly one-of-a-kind fur coat and has been snagging up as many pups as she can to make it. Pongo and Perdita must now search for their puppies from her evil clutches, and in doing so, they save more than they expected, with 101 puppies being rescued from their ultimate demise. This film is a cherished classic, and Disney Lorcana captured it quite nicely in previous sets, but in Into the Inklands, they take it to new heights.

In this exciting new set, collectors will have the opportunity to add up to 99 adorable Dalmation Puppy – Tail Wagger to their decks. There are five different variants of these puppies, and each gets a lettered variant on the bottom of each card from 4a – 4e. However, there is more than just the normal puppies as named pups are also coming in this set with the playful Patch – Intimidating Pup, Lucky – The 15th Puppy, and Rolly – Hungry Pup. Each of these named characters has its own unique skill to help change the tide of battle and hopefully bring home a win. Besides the skills, the artwork on each of the 101 Dalmatian cards is nicely done, and it will truly be a treat to snag up and find 101 of these delightful puppies.

As players venture Into the Inklands, they'll discover the magic and wonder of Disney's timeless tale in a brand new way. The 101 Dalmatians are on the tip of the fun new cards that are found inside this new series of cards from Ravensburger. New movies and films like Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Treasure Planet, TailSpin, and DuckTales will be found throughout this collection, and fans can start to get their hands on these pups and this set at their Local Card Shop on Feb. 23. There will then be a full release on March 8 at retailer stores such as shopDisney and Walmart with Booster Packs, Troves, and Gift Sets getting released. So, gather your favorite pups, sharpen your strategy, and get ready to unleash the power of Disney's 101 Dalmatians in the world of Disney Lorcana soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!