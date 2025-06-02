Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, the little mermaid

Ursula is Up to No Good with Iron Studios New Disney Villains Statue

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like The Little Mermaid villain Ursula

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' deluxe Ursula statue inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid villain.

Features incredible details, including Ursula's iconic look and her pet eels Flotsam and Jetsam.

Stands 9 inches tall, with a crystal ball and Poor Unfortunate Souls base for added flair.

Pre-order for $449.99 and expect this must-have Disney collectible in early 2026.

Ursula is the iconic sea witch from Disney's The Little Mermaid (1989) and is one of the most memorable villains in animation history. Inspired by the drag queen Divine, Ursula was designed to bring that wild villainous flair to the big screen. Voiced by Pat Carroll, Ursula ends up manipulating Ariel into trading her voice for a chance at love. However, she is not here to help this Little Mermaid, as she also has a trick up her sleeve to take over Atlantis and steal Ariel's crush. Iron Studios now captures Ursula planning her next devious plan with an impressive 1/10 Art Scale Disney statue.

Standing 9" tall, this is packed with detail showing her unique design, a devious smile, and a crystal ball as she spies on The Little Mermaid. Iron Studios also added a few surprises to this sculpt, including her pet moray eels, Flotsam and Jetsam, and some Poor Unfortunate Souls as the base. Collectors will be able to bring home this iconic Disney villain for $449.99, and she is expected to make a new sinister deal in Q1 2026.

The Little Mermaid – Disney Villains Ursula Deluxe 1/10

